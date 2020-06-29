Voice of the Mavericks Chuck Cooperstein talks playoffs, NBA downtime

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The Dallas Maverick’s championship win against the Miami Heat in 2011 was a win for the books.

Commentator, Chuck Cooperstein plays a huge role with the announcing during the Maverick games and enjoys reminiscing on that night.

“I’m still excited about it 9 years later. It’s the greatest professional moment of my life.” Chuck says.

The NBA just announced on Friday that the season will resume on July 30th. The Mavericks will open up on July 31st against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks will play 8 games through August 13th and the playoffs begin on the 17th of August.

Chuck’s wife, Karen, had a few words to say about how her husband is dealing with this down time from the NBA.

“It’s been a challenge, especially for people who are really extroverted and used to raveling with people. It took a little while but he’s been golfing and we’ve been volunteering and we do regular zoom calls with our friends. I think we’re trying really hard to stay connected in the large community.” Karen says.

Chuck and Karen volunteer with The North Texas Food Bank and Catholic churches. They have always been recognized in the community as playing a huge role in helping out.

“You feel like you’re doing something, you just can’t sit and do nothing.” Chuck says.