Video of LeBron James shoving fan sparks social media debate

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — DailyMail.com’s Alicia Quarles joined our show to talk the latest entertainment headlines.

LeBron James was at an Usher concert with his family when he was seen in a video online shoving a fan who asked for a photo.

In other headline news, Dolly Parton will make a guest appearance on her “9 to 5″ costars Netflix show ” Grace and Frankie.”

The trio reunited on stage in 2017 at the Primetime Emmy Awards to present the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Jason Momoa was also in the spotlight this weekend after receiving birthday wishes from Lenny Kravitz.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News