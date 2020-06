DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — UT Southwestern Medical Center has predicted a scenario where our current record-settings days of positive coronavirus tests pale in comparison.

By August, their study says we could be seeing 500 new daily cases and reach 900 daily cases by November. In just the next week we could see another 20% increase in hospitalizations.

Already in Houston Texas Children’s Hospital has started admitting adults because other hospitals in the area are becoming overwhelmed.