Using spices to make dieting easier, plus a delicious and healthy ramen recipe

Broadening your scope of foods and spices can help make eating healthy and dieting easier without having to sacrifice taste. This is something Kevin Curry, founder of Fit Men Cook, discovered during his travels.

“It came from me traveling around and seeing like ‘yo, I’m not eating meat with every single meal and I feel amazing’,” says Curry, “what was also interesting is that they were using fresh vegetables and spices to flavor food and not solely rely on things like, you know, butter and oils all the time.”

This led Curry to launch his own spice line with Fit Men Cook.

He also joined the show to show us how to make his ramen noodle salad:

Ramen Noodle Salad

Ingredients for 5 servings

8oz brown rice (Ramen) noodles (OR spaghetti of your choice, I recommend chickpea or wheat)

1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

red chili flakes to taste

Salad 2 cups finely shredded (red) cabbage 1 large carrot, Julienne peeled into strips/noodles 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced 3 radishes, thinly sliced 3 green onions, chopped



5 servings of ginger soy vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Garnish fresh cilantro sesame seeds green onion



Steps

Cook noodles according to instructions given, then set aside in a bowl. Set a nonstick skillet on medium high heat and once hot, spray with a little oil. Add diced chicken breasts. While the chicken cooks in the skillet, sprinkle in soy sauce and red pepper flakes if desired. Toss the chicken and cook it through, about 6 to 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. To a large bowl, add the cooled and cooked noodles along with the ingredients for the salad. Gently toss and mix everything together. Add some dressing (see below) and gently toss together. Add the chicken and toss together. For each individual serving, add the dressing. I do not recommend or advise mixing ALL of the dressing unless you want to.

Garnish and enjoy! Note: if you want more dressing for the individual servings but don’t want the extra calories, simply use lime juice and/or low sodium soy.

Sweet & Spicy Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients for 10 servings

(makes about 1 1/4 cups; 1 serving = 2 tablespoons)

5 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar (or less/more to taste)

2 tablespoons sriracha (or red chili garlic sauce)

1 tablespoon garlic, minced or paste

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh ginger (or more/less to taste)

1 tablespoon honey (or agave or coconut sugar)

1/4 cup avocado oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

juice from 1 lime

Steps

Mix everything together in a jar and season to taste with ginger, soy, sriracha and lime. Store in an airtight container in your fridge for 2 weeks.