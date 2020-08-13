Union that represents Dallas ISD teachers wants virtual learning until 2021, 14-day decline in COVID-19 before in-person classes start

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Texas Teachers Union has come out with a strong stance towards the return of in-person school this fall.

The union disagrees with Texas leaders who are pushing to open schools despite warnings from some health officials.

The union, which represents teachers within Dallas ISD, is asking for virtual learning only until January 2021. At minimum, they say the first 8 weeks of school should be virtual.

Dallas ISD has delayed classes until September 8.

In addition to the delayed start of in-person classes, the union is requesting that there is a 14-day decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Dallas County before in-person classes are allowed to resume.

The 14-day decline was referenced early on during the pandemic as a bar to be met before businesses started reopening. However, it’s not a limit you see reference now as the state reopened with spikes in COVID-19 cases.