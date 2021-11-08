Uncle Julio’s bringing back beloved Chocolate Piñata for 35th anniversary in November

DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate its 35th birthday in November, Uncle Julio’s restaurant is bringing back their beloved Chocolate Piñata.

The Chocolate Piñata is perfect for celebrations big and small — anniversaries, proposals, reunions and birthdays – and was put on pause during the pandemic.

Everything in the piñata is hand-made from scratch, such as delicious chocolate globe filled with homemade mini churros, fresh pineapple and strawberries that guests crack open with a wooden mallet and dip the contents in a chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Pinatas are $30 each and serve 4-8 people.

Last week, Uncle Julio’s kicked off their 35th birthday celebration by giving back to the community.

Available at all seven Uncle Julio locations in the metroplex in addition to restaurants across the country.

Visit www.unclejulios.com to find a location near you.