MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — The Dallas-Fort Worth area saw 4,321 traffic crashes involving distracted drivers.

These crashes resulted in 28 deaths and 150 serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign to remind people to put their phones down and give driving their full attention when they are behind the wheel.

Val Lopex, TxDOT public information officer, joined our show to talk about this campaign.