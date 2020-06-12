Trump’s visit to Dallas prompts criticism for lack of social distancing, acknowledgment to Black officers and protesters

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- President Donald Trump made an entrance into Dallas yesterday to hold the $580,000-per-couple fundraising dinner and also a Faith Leader Roundtable.

The Faith Leader Roundtable was held at the Gateway Church in Dallas. The event wasn’t as public as the fundraiser, however, both events raised concerns for the public.

Some people were wearing masks while others weren’t. In certain areas, there was an empty chair to separate people from each other, while in other areas people were congregating in groups.

County Judge Clay Jenkins was not pleased with the decision of President Trump to host an event that brings people out of their homes, without any proper social distancing guidelines.

He also didn’t appreciate him coming to Dallas without acknowledging the Black law enforcement and Civil Rights activists.