Trump holds summit as UK gives 91-year-old British woman first vaccine

LONDON (AP) – A retired British shop clerk has received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.

The U.K. is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union authorities may approve the vaccine in the coming weeks, fueling a global immunization effort. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people.

President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House worked Tuesday to instill confidence in the distribution that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden. Trump sought to emphasize that the expected approvals came before most people thought possible. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true,” Trump said. Biden officials were not invited, and representatives from the drug companies also didn’t plan to attend. They’re concerned about politicization of the vaccine effort. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s coronavirus vaccine effort is coming under new scrutiny after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last summer.