Trump gives RNC speech to maskless crowd of 1500 people

WASHINGTON D.C. (KDAF) — One thing that stood out during President Trump’s acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday night wasn’t just what was said, but what was worn. More precisely, what wasn’t worn.

President Trump’s speech was to an in-person crowd of reportedly 1500 people on the South Lawn of the White House where no one was seen to be wearing a mask. The crowd was also appeared not to be socially distanced.

The move could be an effort by the RNC and Trump Administration to present to the country and world that the pandemic is something that is being controlled and the worst is over.

However, the U.S. still reported just under 300,000 new cases in the last seven days, according to the CDC.

The White House said that people who were going to be close to the President would be tested, although others reported they were not tested before getting on to the South Lawn for the speech.