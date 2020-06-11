Trump campaign hopes to pull in $10 million from stop in Dallas and fundraiser with $580K price tag

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — President Trump will be visiting Dallas today and will meet with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and business owners at Gateway Church in North Dallas for a roundtable discussion.

The stop is also a resumption of campaign fundraising for his 2020 re-election bid. The Trump campaign hopes to rake in $10 million dollars during the President’s stop in Dallas. Trump will be attending a fundraising event with a price tag of $580,000 per couple to attend.

This also brings back up the possibility that the Republican National Convention could be held in Dallas. Earlier this week Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told Morning After he does not support and large gathering being held in Dallas, regardless of political party, due to coronavirus concerns.

The convention could draw up to 20,000 people.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

10 of 14 Dallas City Council members support diverting police funds to public services

Thumbnail for the video titled "10 of 14 Dallas City Council members support diverting police funds to public services"

President Trump stopping in Dallas on campaign trail this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump stopping in Dallas on campaign trail this week"

UIL trying to make up for canceled state basketball tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "UIL trying to make up for canceled state basketball tournament"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News