Trump campaign hopes to pull in $10 million from stop in Dallas and fundraiser with $580K price tag

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — President Trump will be visiting Dallas today and will meet with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and business owners at Gateway Church in North Dallas for a roundtable discussion.

The stop is also a resumption of campaign fundraising for his 2020 re-election bid. The Trump campaign hopes to rake in $10 million dollars during the President’s stop in Dallas. Trump will be attending a fundraising event with a price tag of $580,000 per couple to attend.

This also brings back up the possibility that the Republican National Convention could be held in Dallas. Earlier this week Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told Morning After he does not support and large gathering being held in Dallas, regardless of political party, due to coronavirus concerns.

The convention could draw up to 20,000 people.