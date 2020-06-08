Tornadoes, pandemics, and protests: Eric Johnson on his first year as mayor, concerns over police use of force, and leading Dallas forward

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) – Eric Johnson was sworn in a year ago, but his first term in office as Mayor of Dallas has been anything but typical.

While most first time mayors are getting up to speed on budgets and such, Johnson’s first year has included devastating tornadoes, a worldwide pandemic, and protests calling for significant changes to how the city’s police department functions. And it hasn’t stopped.

Dallas is on the shortlist for hosting the Republican National Convention, and Johnson says it’s not something he supports given the current pandemic.

Mayor Johnson also responded to the rumored news of President Trump visiting Dallas for a private event this Thursday. He explains that he has not been notified of any visits from Mr. Trump, however, he does not advise a large group of people gathering.

Regarding the recent protests, he says that he stands with the peaceful protests in Dallas and is thrilled to see the widespread outpouring of support for the African American community.

“At the beginning of this, what we had was some confusion early on by some folks of what was clear criminal activity that was being perpetrated by folks who were not protesting” he says, “they came to downtown, to Uptown, and to Deep Ellum to cause mayhem. And those were not protesters. The protests have all been overwhelmingly peaceful, and continue to be peaceful.”

Johnson also said he was disappointed at the way police have responded to some of the protests, especially the incident on June 1 on the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.

Johnson responded to an article from the Dallas Morning News that there is a lack of cooperation among city leaders addressing these issues, especially after a cantankerous city council meeting last week.

As people recounted their concerns about the use of force by police on the bridge, Johnson said he had questions he wasn’t being allowed to ask.

He says “I think my job as the mayor as the only person who represents the entire city, I should have the right to ask those questions, and under rules, I do have that right. And I was standing up not for myself, but for the residents of Dallas.”