CARLOTZ SPONSORED CONTENT — If you’ve been considering buying or selling a car in the past year, you know the global auto industry is supercharged.

Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO of CarLotz (the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace) joined Morning After to provide insight into 2022 auto trends.

CarLotz is located at 1001 Preston Rd. in Plano. To learn more, click here.