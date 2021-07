MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — The Timepiece Gentleman has caused some confusion on social media lately.

According to a report in the Watch Collecting Lifestyle, the company went dark on social media, its storefront seems to have shut down and the whereabouts of owners and staff are unknown.

Our newsroom was able to reach out to attorney Christopher Lewis who is representing Anthony Farrer, owner of The Timepiece Gentleman, and here is what he had to say.