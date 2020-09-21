TikTok and Oracle deal could bring thousands of jobs to Texas, but your data will still be used

We’re still waiting to see the ultimate fate of the TikTok and Oracle deal. President Trump made comments that he approves of the deal in theory after saying he will ban new downloads of the app, with accusations that the China-based app uses it to collect data on American citizens.

For Texas, if the deal goes through, it could mean up to 25,000 new jobs in the state.

Keep in mind, however, even if an American company takes over TikTok, you’re data will still be collected and used, just by an America company.