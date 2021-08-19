Through his faith, Corey Borner defies all odds

SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — In this week’s Second Shot Sitdown, a local young man did what doctors said he’d never do.

Earlier in the week, we shared the story of Corey Borner, the DeSoto high school football player who was paralyzed during football practice 12 years ago.

He couldn’t move from his neck to his feet. He was told he would never walk again.

This weekend, not only did he walk, he walked across the stage for his graduation at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

For Corey, learning to walk meant holding tight to his faith.

