Three Texas wines that will go great with your Thanksgiving meal

DALLAS (KDAF) — With so many dishes on Thanksgiving, how do you know what wine to serve?

Molly Richardson, Tasting Room Manager at Kuhlman Cellars in the Texas wine country, joined our show to present these great wine pairings.

Hensell

Rosé is on this list? Yes! Normally, people consider it as a summer drink, but Richardson says they shouldn’t limit themselves. Rosé is an easy wine to drink and goes great with a wide range of foods, which is important for a generous Thanksgiving meal.

Calcaria

White wine and turkey are a classic pairing, especially this full-bodied Calcaria. This wine also pairs well with dishes like stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy.

2018 Sangiovese Newsom Vineyards

Red wine can be a great choice for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a bolder choice that really brings out the flavor in foods like gravy, mac and cheese and pumpkin, and this wine, in particular, has great tasting notes.