This year’s North Texas Giving Day is more important than ever for the DFW community

North Texas Giving Day is a significant day for our community, but this year is especially important.

The pandemic has caused major strains on both individuals and families in North Texas, but also for many of the local organizations that people turn to during a crisis.

With so many people experiencing financial hardship, one might expect this year to be a bit lackluster for raising funds for nonprofits. Just partway through the day, that doesn’t seem to be the case. You can track the preliminary numbers here, but so far things are on track to meet or exceed last year’s numbers.

“We are surprised,” says Susan Swan Smith, who helps lead North Texas Giving Day, “but we shouldn’t be. The North Texas community is so generous. I mean, every year people turn out.”

North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event that directly help local nonprofits raise money. Last year 102,000 donors raised $50 million for DFW nonprofits.

The momentum also doesn’t appear to be affected by the restrictions on in-person gatherings due to the pandemic. This year, North Texas Giving Day is entirely virtual.

Smith says “this is the ultimate fundraising event for pandemic times, frankly. It’s designed to be completely online.”

So that means if you’re sitting on your couch in your PJs, you can still help make our community better. It’s easy to donate – between now and 12 am visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org and find the organization (or several) you’d like to give to. You can also even pledge volunteer hours.