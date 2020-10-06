This doggy loves to take rides in his wagon!

This is Zeke!

He came to Dallas Pets Alive! as a stray and had a couple of issues on his skin. When they found him, he was underweight, had double ear infections and a hernia.

The shelter he was at said that Zeke needed to be out by Christmas Eve (what a buncha Grinches!) so DPA took Zeke in. Since then, the poor little guy has had four hernias! They started appearing during COVID and thanks to DPA’s medical partners being open during the pandemic – Zeke has been able to get those hernias removed.

And we’re glad to say Zeke has been adopted! Dallas Pets Alive says he’s fitting in very well with his new adopters and their pup. His adopters said he felt right at home and they love his big smile.

If you’re looking to adopt or foster a dog (or cat) yourself, you can head over to Dallas Pets Alive‘s website and sign up there.