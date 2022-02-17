DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are searching for things to do this week in the Dallas area, we have a few suggestions for you. Molly Dondero from Dallas Observer joined Morning After to talk about some things going on this week.

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO at Comerica Center in Frisco Feb. 16-20

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO will be performing at Comerica Center in Frisco through Feb. 20. OVO is a touring circus production by Cirque du Soleil that plunges the audience into the hidden universe alive at our feet; an ecosystem teeming with life and unseen beings – insects that work, eat, crawl, feast, and fight among each other in an ongoing explosion of energy and movement.

You can learn more and purchase tickets on their website! Don’t miss your chance to see this riot of energy in motion!

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Pardi Gras! Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grab your crew, and head over to Deep Ellum tonight for their February wine walk! The Shops of Deep Ellum welcome you to Sip & Shop through your favorite spots in Dallas’ premiere entertainment district, as they celebrate the festive Mardi Gras season.

Explore fresh arrivals, special in-store events, and promotions at the variety of Deep Ellum shops. You can make a night of it, and check out one of the neighborhood’s fantastic restaurants, legendary music venues, dazzling street art, and so much more. There is always something to amaze you around every corner in Deep Ellum, and what better way to see it all than with a wine walk!

You can reserve your glass for $15 online before the event! Glasses go up to $20 on the day of the event, so head to their website to get yours today!

Rent at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Dallas Summer Musicals brings Jonathan Larson’s award-winning musical Rent to the Music Hall at Fair Park. Rent follows a year of struggle and dreams among good art friends and has been inspiring viewers for years to choose love and live without regret.

Rent is in town for one weekend only! So whether you’ve never seen Rent or have seen it countless times, the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this touring production!

The show opens Friday and runs through Sunday. Shows are 7:30 p.m. each night and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.