DALLAS (KDAF) — Take part in all the fun the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer, as Dallas Observer’s Molly Dondero highlights three events going on this week.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo – now through Feb. 5

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is here with some legendary rodeo action at Dickies Arena through Feb. 5. Head west about 40 minutes to Fort Worth to be a part of a true authentic western lifestyle experience.

The Denton Black Film Festival – now through Feb. 6

The Denton Black Film Festival returns with its eighth annual festival starting Jan. 27 through Feb. 6. This year, they are taking the festival completely virtual and it is curated for the viewers to explore outside of their entertainment comfort zones.

Purchase tickets to explore films that highlight the Black diaspora, music, spoken word, educational seminars, and more. You’ll get the chance to interact with filmmakers, watch screenings, and listen to panels all from the comfort of your own home.

Support HerStory Galentine’s Pop Up – now through Jan. 30

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Support HerStory will be hosting a Galentine’s pop-up from Jan. 27 through Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the West Village. Grab your pals and/or gals and head over to shop at female-founded businesses like Unfold Collection, ZenJenn, Malibu Apothecary, Gardenuity and Leatherology, while sipping on some rose gold wine, Osadia tequila ranch waters, mimosas and more.

There will be lots to shop from for yourself, for your significant other, your friends, whoever it is you may be shopping for, and you’ll be supporting some great female-founded businesses in the meantime.

You can RSVP on their website by clicking here.