DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re wondering what is going on in Dallas to celebrate, look no further. Dallas Observer’s Molly Dondero joined Morning After to talk about a few things going on in the Dallas area.

15 Shades of Red – wine and cheese fest at Eataly Dallas – Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting off our Valentine’s Day-themed round-up with Italy’s 15 Shades of Red! Eataly is the world’s largest Italian food and beverage marketplace, and they will be hosting a wine and cheese fest on Feb. 10 in their store located in North Park Mall!

The event will feature 15 red wines from regions across Italy, chef-curated tasting stations and plenty of sweets. They also have a variety of gift baskets available that you can purchase for your Valentine or maybe a foodie in your life!

Tickets are $65 a person and there are three timeslots to choose from (5:30, 6:30, 7:30). You can purchase tickets on their website at www.eataly.com.

Cupid’s Undie Run in Deep Ellum Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cupid’s Undie Run will be this Saturday at Trees in Deep Ellum! Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities all across the U.S. come together to support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. You do not have to be a good runner to participate! Cupid’s Undie Run Kicks off with drinking and dancing, then you jog it out for about a mile run and end it all with an epic dance party!

Grab your festive PJ’s or boxers, grab your sneakers and get ready for a truly unique experience that benefits a great cause!

You can learn more and register on their website my.cupids.org. The registration fee is $50 per person.

Give the gift of brunch this Valentine’s Day with tickets to the Morning After Brunch

The brunch event of the year is back! The 6th annual Morning After brunch event will be hosted on Saturday, April 23 at Dallas City Hall Plaza!

The Morning After is an unlimited brunch sampling event and festival that will feature 25 of Dallas’s hottest brunch spots! Ticket purchasers will enjoy a morning of bottomless brunch bites from some of our favorite brunch spots, a mimosa and build your own bloody mary bar, and a variety of other fun-filled activities like a vendor market, entertainment and more.

Tickets officially went on sale this week so if you have a foodie or a brunch enthusiast in your life, then tickets to the Morning After would be a perfect Valentine’s Day treat!

You can learn more, purchase tickets and see the participating restaurants on the event website dobrunchthemorningafter.com.