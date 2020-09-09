There’s a new soothing solution for that painful post-wax feeling!

When I think of waxing, the scene from Friends pops in my head – the one where Phoebe and Monica attempted to use a waxing product seen on TV. As anyone who’s every gotten a wax…I can imagine it’s similar to that.

A sentiment shared by the two co-founders of Kitty Kare Beauty. Waxing should not be such a traumatic experience.

“I was experiencing some extremely painful, ingrown hairs and I couldn’t figure out what to do,” says Tricia Vickers, CEO and co-founder of Kitty Kare Beauty. So she got together with a friend of hers and fellow co-founder and CPO of KKB, Jilyian Walcott to create a solution for the painful aftermath of a good wax.

They got to work and developed the Puuurfect Post-Wax Cooling Gel. This gel helps soothe your post-wax pains with all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This is great for all women who just want to make their waxing experience a little bit better.

According to Jilyian, “we want their painpoints to be heard, we want to be a solution to those problems and we want people to feel sexy and seen.”

If you’re interested in trying this product out, head over to Kitty Kare Beauty’s website and use the code KKB33 at checkout for 15% off your purchase!