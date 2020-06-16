There are more positive tests, but COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are the real concern

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — While many are attributing the higher number of positive coronavirus tests to there being more testing overall, Texas is seeing a concerning trend of high hospitalization numbers.

Since Memorial Day, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are up 66%. There are 400 hospitalizations in Dallas County alone.

While there are no rules or standards set as to when the economy or businesses must shut down, some businesses are voluntarily shutting down after employees test positive.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is even making things more officials by changing his official Mayoral portrait to a photo of him wearing a mask.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Six Flags Over Texas is reopening on Friday, but there are precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags Over Texas is reopening on Friday, but there are precautions"

Rice University offering virtual STEM camps for 8 - 12th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rice University offering virtual STEM camps for 8 - 12th graders"

$100,000,000 scholarship fund aims to make Texas A&M more diverse

Thumbnail for the video titled "$100,000,000 scholarship fund aims to make Texas A&M more diverse"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News