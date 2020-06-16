There are more positive tests, but COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are the real concern

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — While many are attributing the higher number of positive coronavirus tests to there being more testing overall, Texas is seeing a concerning trend of high hospitalization numbers.

Since Memorial Day, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are up 66%. There are 400 hospitalizations in Dallas County alone.

While there are no rules or standards set as to when the economy or businesses must shut down, some businesses are voluntarily shutting down after employees test positive.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is even making things more officials by changing his official Mayoral portrait to a photo of him wearing a mask.