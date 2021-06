MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Theater Three is the first theater in North Texas to receive approval from Actor’s Equity Association to do an in-person, outdoor production.

The theater’s production of “The Music Man” is running now until July 4.

Jeffrey Schmidt, artistic director for Theater Three, joined our show to talk about the production and the transition back to in-person events.

To get tickets for “The Music Man”, click here.