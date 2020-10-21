The worst is yet to come: North Texas officials warn current wave of COVID-19 could be worse than before

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF/AP) — Things seem to be going in the wrong direction regarding COVID-19, especially here in North Texas.

Parkland’s CEO has warned that, unless people are willing to revisit some restrictions, the current wave of infections is likely to be worse than what we’ve experienced before. Parkland has been an epicenter for treating the pandemic.

Tarrant County is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 numbers and recently reported a positivity rate of 12%, which is classified as ‘rampant spread’. Some officials attribute the increase in infections to pandemic fatigue in public.

Across the state of Texas cases of the coronavirus continues to soar with more than 400 more cases reported Tuesday than Monday. State health officials reported 4,856 cases Tuesday, compared to 4,422 reported Monday.

The addition of 174 unreported cases from previous days pushed the increase to 5,032. Also, 4,588 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the most in almost two months, pushing the Texas case total for the eight-month-old pandemic to 833,557. An increase of more than 1,000 active cases brought that total to almost 84,000 cases now active. Sixty-five new brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 17,087.