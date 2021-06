MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — The Turtle Creek Chorale is celebrating Christmas in June with its Holidays Interrupted concert at Fair Park Coliseum.

The concert is free to the public as a gift to the community after this challenging year and lackluster 2020 holiday season.

Mike Dilbeck, director of marketing and development for Turtle Creek Chorale, joined our show to talk more about the concert.