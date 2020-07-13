The Texas Rangers want fans to make life-sized prints of themselves to fill seats

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — They say everyone has a doppelganger out there somewhere, but what about a DoppelRanger?

When the Texas Ranger’s start playing, it’s going to be a bit weird in that new stadium without fans. As a solution, the team is allowing fans to print ‘DoppelRangers” of themselves to fill the seats.

According to their website, “A DoppelRanger is a 2D version of you that we’ll put in the seats of Globe Life Field for the 2020 season.”

You can turn yourself into a ‘flat fan’ for $50. All proceeds benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/rangers/fans/doppel-rangers-cutouts