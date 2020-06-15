The State Fair of Texas says it will open as usual despite coronavirus

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The State Fair of Texas plans to move forward with opening up their gates to the public.

In a statement from organizers from the State Fair they state, ” Unless any orders are in place by local, state, or agencies, or health and safety concerns exist, the State Fair of Texas will plan on welcoming guests as usual while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other relevant health agencies.”

The State Fair is 101 days out, it is possible that this current plan to open up could potentially change as the date gets closer.

IPlano Balloon Festival has decided to cancel its show this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but hopes to reopen in 2021. Although the balloons are in the air and the location is a huge field, many of the balloon pilots are flying in from other areas, potentially putting the pilots’ health at risk.