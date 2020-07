WEATHERFORD, Texas (KDAF) — The Parker County Rodeo is still a go.

The Parker County Sheriffs Posse has decided the carry on with the rodeo despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The rodeo was originally scheduled in June.

Social distancing is a concern, but he large facility in theory allows for people to be able to keep their distance.

In practice, however, it could be a challenge especially with kids.

The rodeo starts July 7 and goes until July 11.