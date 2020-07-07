The pandemic is no excuse to ignore your oral health

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Going to the dentist when there’s not a worldwide pandemic is something that takes some coaxing for many people. As the coronavirus is spreading, going to the dentist is a no-go for many.

Dr. Jordana Contrucci Ruiz of C|R Dental Group imparted that people shouldn’t neglect their oral health during the pandemic.

She says poor oral health can lead to things like heart disease and a greater chance for diabetes.

At her practice, Ruiz is ensuring not only the patients are protected but also staff but utilizing new tools and layered PPE.