The NBA is returning play in ‘the bubble’ as MLB struggles with more COVID-19 outbreaks

It’s weird, it’s different, and it’s all kind of clean but the NBA is back.

After a 20-week hiatus, the NBA is returning play in their ‘bubble’ where players have limited outside exposure.

Some of the precautions include the scorer’s table is surrounded by plexiglass, and team benches have multiple rows of seats that are spaced apart.

Players and coaches can still huddlem but they must sit a part in movable chairs apart from the team benches.

In contrast, the MLB started play recently with teams in their home stadiums and the league is now struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks. The Miami Marlins have had 18 players test positive for COVID-19.