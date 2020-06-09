‘The military is for war, our police departments are for peace’: Eddie Bernice Johnson wants to reorganize the police

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — When asked if she wants to pull federal funding from police departments, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson says she doesn’t think that’s the answer.

“I do not believe in the defunding, I do believe in rearranging” Johnson says.

What would that rearranging look like?

For Johnson, it’s not so much about defunding as it is demilitarizing.

She says “military weapons have been funneled or given to police departments. The military is for war, our police departments are for peace.”

The Congresswoman also thinks we need to look at how we staff police departments, saying we should be much more careful selecting people for the police academy and adding specific curriculum to the academy to address policing and race relations.