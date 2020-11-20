The Medicare deadline is almost upon us, here’s what you need to know to choose the best doctor for yourself

The deadline for enrolling or changing Medicare plans is quickly approaching. December 2 is the day things need to be set.

One of the biggest decisions is choosing a health care provider. Dr. Ramon Figueroa from WellMed has some advice for navigating this period.

First, he says, you don’t have to change your insurance just to change your doctor.

When choosing a doctor, it’s important to seek out someone who practices value-based care. In short, it comes down to how the doctor is incentivized. In value-based care, doctors are incentivized based on taking care of the patient, vs. just a bulk approach of seeing as many patient as possible.

One last thing he suggests is finding one that offers by in-person services, but also telehealth options given the pandemic.