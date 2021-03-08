The Local Good Center is helping women meet basic needs with dignity

Often times, when someone is in need of resources many of us take for granted, it can be a struggle to ask or find help and maintain a feeling of dignity or even pride. The Local Good Center, a part of the Chase Oaks Here For Good Project, aims to meet the basic needs for women in the DFW community and bring with it a sense of dignity.

The center offers services such as job placement, ESL classes, health and nutrition services and more.

For more information, visit https://hereforgood.chaseoaks.org