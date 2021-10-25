The Family Place kicking off 10-day fundraising event on Oct. 29

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Family Place is kicking off its signature 10-day fundraising event, Partners Card, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7.

Shoppers will be able to purchase a Partners Card for $75 to receive a 20% discount at more than 550 participating retailers across the DFW metroplex. People who purchase these cards will also be able to use them for online purchases at participating retailers as well.

The purchase of these cards will provide one night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place.

The Family Place is the largest family violence agency in Texas. To learn more, go to familyplace.org.