The extra unemployment benefit is ending, Congress has yet to agree on next stimulus

The extra $600 dollars people have been getting in unemployment benefits is going away, and congress has yet to implement a replacement.

The extra funds was critical in allowing people that lost their job during the pandemic to continue paying rent and buying food and staples. Republican lawmakers want to reduce the extra payment, saying it was an incentive for people to not work.

One important note is this is regarding the extra $600 benefit people were getting. Regular unemployment will continue.

GOP Senators outlined their stimulus package on Monday, while House Democrats put forth a rescue bill almost two months ago.