The end of the Ellen era? Backlash towards Ellen DeGeneres could result in the ending of the show

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The long run of the talk show, Ellen, is surprisingly coming to an end.

Ellen DeGeneres, host of television talk show, Ellen, has received a lot of backlash and complaints about her behavior and attitude towards the workers and guests on her show.

Celebrities like Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have spoken out to confirm the allegations of Ellen showcasing unpleasant behavior while they were guests on her show.

One interpretation of her behavior is that she is under a lot of stress when preparing for the show and in the midst of making sure everything runs smoothly, she can come off as rude or not welcoming.

However, after numerous allegations and specific personal experiences it is clear that these behaviors from Ellen could in fact be true and very unacceptable.

After the recent influx in complaints, Ellen apologized but still continued to receive backlash. Now it has been announced that Ellen plans to discontinue the show. Word has gone around that Ellen feels that the best way to save her name and reputation is to disassociate herself with the well known talk show.

Ideas on how the show can still remain on air, but with a different host and name, has been circling around.