The DNC opening night had an uncommon feature: Republicans

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is vastly different in many respects this year.

For starters, it’s entirely virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it features one other competent that makes it different than in the past.

Republicans.

While there were most certainly crossovers over the years, it seems untypical for members of the GOP to have such headlining time during the convention.

On the opening night, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Rep. Susan Molinari, R-N.Y. and former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman have all come out in support for Joe Biden.

Many of these Republicans have been long time critics of President Trump.

The Democratic National Convention is currently on going. Coverage of the Republican National Convention will take place next week.