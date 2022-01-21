THE COCHRAN FIRM – Attorneys with The Cochran Firm Larry F. Taylor Jr. and Nicole R. Taylor joined Morning After to discuss the Dallas office’s mission along with the importance of Black History Month on Friday.

Larry Taylor is the Dallas office’s managing attorney alongside Bryan Pope and they’re committed to help serve the citizens of Texas in cases that involve personal injury, auto/trucking accidents, sexual harassment and criminal defense. “Additionally, they strive to serve their clients in these areas with the same devotion and tenacity as our founding partner Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.”

The Dallas office is located at 3400 Carlisle Street and their phone number is 214-651-4260. To learn more about The Cochran Firm and its Dallas office, click here.