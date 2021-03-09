The best practices for before and after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Although vaccines have been saving lives for hundreds of years and are usually a routine for many, the COVID-19 vaccine has many on the fence or, at the very least, thinking about its effects more than usual.

If you’re getting the vaccine, what are the best practices before and after getting the injection? Is there anything we can do to make it a better experience?

Dr. Nick Karr, Founder of Sinai Urgent Care, joined the show to talk about what you can do to better prepare for getting the vaccine.

Advice has been going around to take Tylenol or Motrin beforehand to help with any side effects. However, Dr. Karr says CDC guidelines currently advise against that.

There are a few things you can do instead, he says.

Avoid alcohol the night before the vaccine.

Get plenty of sleep.

Hydrate well with water.

Try not to plan activities for the day after

If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or swelling seek medical attention immediately.

Use a cold compress (not ice pack) if you do have a reaction at the location of the the injection.

If you have more questions about the vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov