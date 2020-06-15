That sell-by date, hard no or merely a suggestion?

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- When it comes to testing the freshness of food, what do you do to determine its health? Some would say they check the “use by” date while others would say they simply go by the smell of the food.

The USDA put out a statement saying that the “sell by” date doesn’t necessarily mean that the food will go bad by then. They estimate that 30% of products are wasted in the U.S. because people are throwing out things too early.

Some food pantries will partner with grocery stores to get food by this date, knowing that the food really hasn’t gone bad.