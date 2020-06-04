Texas Ranger statue removed from Love Field due to issues around agency’s racist history

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — The statue of a Texas Ranger at Love Field Airport was removed Thursday morning in response to a new book coming out that details the law enforcement agency’s troubled history. Specifically, concerns are centered around Ranger Capt. Jay Banks, who the statue depicts.

According to Dallas News, the statue has been at Love Field since 1963.

Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, written by Doug J. Swanson, details a legacy of racism and police brutality by the Texas Rangers. D Magazine recently published an excerpt from the book that caused concern among city and airport officials.

Capt. Jay Banks was reportedly in charge in 1957 when the Texas Rangers were sent to prevent the integration of a high school in Mansfield and a community college in Texarkana.

The statue will go into storage for now. The city’s Office of Arts and Culture will decided the ultimate fate of the statue.

Share this story

Morning After Video

One and Done: What do you do when you split the dinner bill, but someone orders something insanely expensive?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One and Done: What do you do when you split the dinner bill, but someone orders something insanely expensive?"

Thankful Thursday: What a daily gratitude practice can do for you

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thankful Thursday: What a daily gratitude practice can do for you"

Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and other theme parks are planning to reopen, but you'll need to plan ahead first.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and other theme parks are planning to reopen, but you'll need to plan ahead first."

"I knew I just had this in me. I knew it": Jen Hatmark on getting her Second Shot and becoming a best selling author after some early struggles

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""I knew I just had this in me. I knew it": Jen Hatmark on getting her Second Shot and becoming a best selling author after some early struggles"

Sci-Tech Discovery Center offers kids summer STEM learning and camps, both on-site and virtually

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sci-Tech Discovery Center offers kids summer STEM learning and camps, both on-site and virtually"

Texas Ranger statue at Love Field removed due to subject's racist past

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Ranger statue at Love Field removed due to subject's racist past"

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Texans are lining up to buy guns and bunkers in record numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans are lining up to buy guns and bunkers in record numbers"

Hire Dallas! virtual job fair is underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hire Dallas! virtual job fair is underway"

Plano-based Cinemark reports $59.6 million loss, and the outlook remains grim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plano-based Cinemark reports $59.6 million loss, and the outlook remains grim"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News