Texas Ranger statue removed from Love Field due to issues around agency’s racist history

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — The statue of a Texas Ranger at Love Field Airport was removed Thursday morning in response to a new book coming out that details the law enforcement agency’s troubled history. Specifically, concerns are centered around Ranger Capt. Jay Banks, who the statue depicts.

According to Dallas News, the statue has been at Love Field since 1963.

Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, written by Doug J. Swanson, details a legacy of racism and police brutality by the Texas Rangers. D Magazine recently published an excerpt from the book that caused concern among city and airport officials.

Capt. Jay Banks was reportedly in charge in 1957 when the Texas Rangers were sent to prevent the integration of a high school in Mansfield and a community college in Texarkana.

The statue will go into storage for now. The city’s Office of Arts and Culture will decided the ultimate fate of the statue.