Texas joins states that are applying for Trump’s unemployment boost

AUSTIN, Texas (KDAF) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will be one of the states that apply for President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefit. This means Texas will apply for federal grants allowing the state to increase unemployment checks by $300.

In July, the extra $600 people were getting due to the pandemic stopped.

Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 8 to extend the added weekly benefit, however, it was cut to $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors who opt in choose.

