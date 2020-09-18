Texas eases virus rules as cases drop, but bars still closed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says bars will remain closed indefinitely in Texas following a massive coronavirus outbreak this summer that became one of the deadliest in the U.S. But Abbott said Monday that improving trends in Texas, including a sharp drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, will allow restaurants and gyms to expand to nearly full capacity starting next week. Texas has nearly 14,500 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the vast majority of which occurred after the state embarked on an aggressive reopening in May.

