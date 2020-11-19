Texas county remained the last in mainland U.S. to be COVID free, until now

With the rampant spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. it’s hard to imagine anywhere not affected by the disease, especially in Texas. There was one place that remained untouched, and it was in fact here in Texas.

Loving County in West Texas had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the entire pandemic and was the last county in the continental U.S. that had zero cases – until now.

Loving County is 669 square miles and has a population of 169. They now have 3 reported cases of coronavirus.

Every county in the continental U.S. now has had cases of coronavirus.