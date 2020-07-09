Texas colleges having to find ways around ICE rule saying foreign students must leave if not taking in-person classes

Recently, The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced that foreign students attending U.S. colleges and universities will need to leave the country if they are not taking at least 1 in-person course.

Due to the pandemic, many schools are offering online-only course options this fall.

This will undoubtedly affect the large number of foreign and exchange students attending Texas universities. UT Dallas, with it’s campus in Richardson, will particularly be impacted as the university is 12th in the nation for foreign student population.

The move has caused some schools to do a dance of sorts and try to find a workaround that will allow students to remain in the U.S.

Recently the SCOTUS ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, and this move could be seen as a political tit for tat by ICE.