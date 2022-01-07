DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Advancement Center will be hosting its first leadership brunch on January 15 at 2612 Commerce Street in Deep Ellum.

J-Kruz, a friend of the Morning After and co-host on DeDe in the Morning, will be hosting the event. The center has partnered with other local media personalities including Judge Kim Cooks, Jenny Suh, and Kellie Raspberry of 106.1, who will be a panelist at the event.

Want more J-Kruz? Click here!

The Texas Advancement Center is partnered with the Texas Workforce to assist the community with receiving an affordable education funded by the government as well as employment opportunities.

Marion Skinner, founder and CEO of Texas Advancement Center, joined the Morning After to talk more about the brunch. To get your tickets for the event, click here.

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.