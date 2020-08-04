TCU coach apologizes for using N-word when saying he had no tolerance for it, says ‘unacceptable’ in any context

Correction: There was an error in the video in which Patterson’s apology was misquoted. His correct apology posted to Twitter is included below.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — TCU’s Head Football Coach Gary Patterson has been in the midst of controversy after he allegedly repeated a racial slur when speaking with the team about his no tolerance for the use of such words.

Patterson was reportedly addressing the team about the use of the ‘n-word’ and actually used the word when telling players to not use it. Some have taken offense for his use, while others say he shouldn’t be called out for it considering he wasn’t using it in a derogatory manner.

As we understand it, some players decided to boycott practice because of the situation. However, others have come to his defense.

The issue now centers around the question if it was inappropriate to actually use the word when Patterson was trying to make the point it’s intolerable for others to use the word.

Patterson released an apology via Twitter, saying in part “I met with our Seniors and Leadership Council last night about how we move forward as a team, together. We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustice of any kind. I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards.”