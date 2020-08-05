Tarrant County’s Back To School Round Up is still happening (but you need to register first)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — School is a vital part of daily life for many families. Many depend on it for not only education, but also childcare and even getting a hot meal everyday.

For kids in Tarrant County, the annual Back to School Roundup is vital to preparing them for the school year with supplies and resources. The event provides low-income children in Tarrant County with school supplies and the essential services that contribute to their success.

Instead of cancelling the event that many students and parents rely on, organizers have decided to hold a condensed event this year featuring the ability to drive up and get supplies.

Parents must register first before showing up.

The Back to School Roundup is August 7 at Tarrant County College South Campus. Visit backtoschoolroundup.org for more information.